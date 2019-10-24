The Excelsior Springs Capital Improvement Authority met Monday, Oct. 14 to discuss a possible grant to complete work to the Hall of Waters exterior.
City Manager Molly McGovern said City staff continuously explores opportunities to assist in the renovation of the Hall of Waters.
“Recently, we have been working through several programs we expect to be beneficial,” she said. “During the summer we provided a tour of the building to Brownfield Regional Conference attendees and was provided several leads.”
City staff recently met with representatives to discuss possible funding sources. McGovern said in order to apply for The Saving America’s Treasures grant, the application will need to be submitted by Dec. 10.
McGovern said she brought the grant before the authority due to the required matching funds that must be provided by the City. The Saving America’s Treasures grant could provide up to $500,000, she said. Because of the 1:1 required matching funds, the City will be required to match 100% of the grant funds received.
McGovern said City staff think the exterior cleaning, sealing and mortar repair would be a good project for the funds.
“This could eliminate some of the moisture that transfers from the exterior stone walls that is damaging the interior walls,” she said. “Other suggestions include structural repairs needed in the water bar, tower or front courtyard.”
According to information provided by the City, The Federal Save America’s Treasured grant program helps to preserve significant historic properties throughout the nation.
“Grants will be awarded through a competitive process and require a dollar-for-dollar non-Federal match which can be cash or documented in kind,” the documents said. “Grants will be administered by the National Park Service in Partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, The National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.”
After discussion, authority members said the City should go ahead and complete the grant application.
