The Excelsior Springs City Council met Monday evening and approved an ordinance to renovations to the Community Center.
Community Center Director Jesse Hall asked the Council to consider the expenses to add an Earth Café to the lounge.
“It will include healthy amenities,” he said. “We have had great success with the sale of healthy drinks and believe the timing is perfect to expand the menu to salads, wraps and other healthy options.”
Hall said the costs received during the bidding process include $2,500 for coring, $9,500 for plumbing, $10,475 for equipment and $2,000 for the counter top. The carpentry will be in house construction with supplies from Owen Lumber Company. The cost of the carpentry will be approximately $2,000.
The ordinance approved an amount not to exceed $26,475 from the Community Center Fund.
The Council also took time to honor Missouri’s businesswomen and remember those affected by polio.
Mayor Brad Eales read a proclamation naming Oct. 20-26 as Business Women of America week.
“Whereas, working women constitute 47% of the nation’s workforce and strive to serve their communities, states and nation in professional, civic, and cultural capacities; and ... whereas, the Business Women of Missouri is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, self-governing and member-supported organization, which empowers women to ‘Believe in the Power of Women’” the proclamation read in part.
Eales said he urges every Excelsior Springs resident to join in this celebration of Missouri businesswomen.
The Council also approved a resolution submitted by the Excelsior Springs Rotary Club declaring Oct. 24 as World Polio Day.
“Whereas, Rotary in 1985 launched PolioPlus and helped establish the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which today includes the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to immunize the children of the world against polio; and whereas, polio cases have dropped by 99.9% since 1988 and the world stands on the threshold of eradicating the disease,” the resolution said in part.
The Excelsior Springs City Council will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 at the Hall of Waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.