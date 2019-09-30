The City recently entered discussions with the Building Development Corporation for possible development on the Wyman school property.
In a letter submitted to the City Council Special Session held Wednesday, Sept. 25, City Manager Molly McGovern said Michael Snodgrass with BDC currently prepares a grant application for the redevelopment of Wyman School. He plans to request Low Income Housing Tax Credits to assist in the redevelopment of the property.
McGovern said Snodgrass expressed interest in the property over the last couple of years and now believes the project to be financially feasible because of Excelsior’s Opportunity Zone designation.
“He has requested a Resolution of Support and Zoning Letter from the City as a condition of the application process,” McGovern said in her letter. “He has engaged Alley Poyner as historic architects, and KVG to conduct the market study. Ryan Durant, with Denasis Group, will serve as co-developer.”
Adrienne Fight, planner with BDC, said the project, titled “Lofts at Wyman School,” consists of 33 units of mixed-income workforce housing.
The project consists of 21 units built in the existing school building. These units will include one and two-bedroom units.
The plan also includes 12, three-bedroom townhomes located on the existing parking lot.
“This project is designed to provide safe, affordable housing for workforce families in Excelsior Springs,” she said.
As the City prepared to hold a special City Council Meeting on Thursday afternoon, on late Wednesday afternoon, the applicant requested to pull the request to allow more time to work through planning issues.
The Council will consider the resolution at a future date.
Melinda Mehaffy, economic development director, said the city will continue to work with developers to remove blighted properties from the community.
“We, as a City, will continue to work with applicants interested in the redevelopment of our vacant buildings,” she said. “We recognize a value in reintroducing these properties with new life. Our ultimate goal would be to see properties that are blighted, dangerous or in disrepair become valuable once again.”
