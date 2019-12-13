The City of Excelsior Springs plans to hold a visioning session for the Wyman School building from 4-6 p.m., Dec. 15 at The Mug Coffeehouse.

According to a press release issued by the Excelsior Springs Community Development Department, the City invites all those with ideas for the building to come share their vision for the property.

Read the release in its entirety below:

"Maybe you went to school there or you live in the neighborhood. Perhaps you’ve driven west on Broadway and looked up the hill and dreamed about what it could be, chances are you have ideas about how Wyman School could be brought back to life. Please join the City of Excelsior Springs at a visioning session on Sunday, December 15 from 4 to 6 pm at The Mug Coffeehouse, 2300 Vintage Ct, to discuss and share ideas about how the building can be reused.

"In September, the Builders Development Corporation brought forward an idea for reuse of the property that would require a rezoning of the property that would allow for more housing options to be built on the property and the school to be reused as apartments. That site plan will be available to view at the visioning session and individuals can share their thoughts.

"This session is a continuation of the City’s Listening Post events. The City has hosted listening posts with topics that have included Medical Marijuana, how to respond to the airport request for proposals and how the Hall of Waters could be reused or renovated. This is the fourth in the series that is intended to allow individuals to join in the conversations about projects that are important in the community and are timely in nature. The City of Excelsior Springs owns Wyman School and would accept proposals for the reuse of the property. The property is currently zoned for multi-family housing as an R-3 Zoning."