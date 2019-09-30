Editor’s note: In recognition of National 4H Week, to be held Oct. 6-12, Elkhorn Second Grader Sloane Black took it upon herself to write this article for the newspaper to promote 4H and her local club. To learn more about 4H, visit 4H.Missouri.Edu
4H is awesome! It stands for Head, Heart, Hands and Health. I am in it and so are many other kids. It is kind of a sport and kind of like school. 4H is like a sport because you compete against other 4H members to see who has the best projects. It is like school because you have project leaders who teach you all about the projects you pick out. Your projects can be things you already know something about or new things that you may not have had a chance to learn about elsewhere. There are a lot of projects to choose from. Animals, sewing, arts and crafts, robotics, photography, foods, computers and engineering are some of the projects. You will also learn and grow your life skills like working with others, getting work done on time, meeting new people, being a leader, and doing your best. 4H is for everybody ages 5-18. Girls can do any project, boys can do any project, even kids with different abilities, like my brother with Autism, can be in 4H too and do any project they are interested in. I am in the Clever Clovers 4H club and we meet the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. inside the cafeteria of Elkhorn Elementary. Come on down and see if 4H is right for you!
