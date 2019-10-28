Editor's note: This article was updated to correct sentencing information. Fields was sentenced to two 14 years sentences to be served consecutively.
A former Excelsior Springs resident recently pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse on a person less than 12 years of age Friday in Jackson County.
As reported in the Nov. 9, 2018, issue of The Standard, Independence Missouri Police dispatched to the residence of former Excelsior Springs resident Daniel Fields to investigate a sex offense call on Oct. 20, 2018.
In the Probable Cause Statement filed by a detective from IPD, during a forensic interview, the victim claims Fields “came into the bedroom” while s/he was sleeping.
In a separate interview with Independence Police, an undisclosed party provided authorities with a photograph from a security camera located inside the residence. The photograph showed Fields entering the bedroom.
When interviewed by authorities on Oct. 21, 2018, Fields confessed to the crime.
On Friday, Fields received a sentence of 14 years on both counts to be served consecutively.
Fields will receive credit for time served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.