UPDATE: As of 10:44 a.m., Standard staff updated the article to include official comments from the Auditor's office.
According to a press release received by the Excelsior Springs City Manager, The City of Excelsior Springs received notice the State Auditor’s Office will be performing an audit of the City.
City Manager Molly McGovern said the City intends to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office.
"Elected officials and staff believe all actions taken in regards to items identified in the petition are proper; however, should the Auditor’s Office find anything that has been done incorrectly the City will take appropriate measures to correct those errors,” she said.
Steph Deidrick, press secretary for Auditor Nicole Galloway's office, said petitioners turned in signatures requesting a City audit to the Galloway's office.
"Those signatures were sent to the local election authorities for verification, and the election authorities confirmed there were a sufficient number of valid signatures," she said. "The petition is now "active" and has been added to the list of upcoming audits for future scheduling."
Updates to this developing story will be provided as they become available
