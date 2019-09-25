The Good Samaritan enter hosted its 12th annual Tables by Design Event Tuesday, Sept. 10, raising much-needed funds the organization needs to assist those in need.

Executive Director Sara Noblet said the organization reached its fundraising goal with the event that included the traditional silent auction and balloon pop, as well as the new live auction.

The auction items featured everything from a vacation to makeup, she said.

Table design Members from throughout the community came out to support the Good Samaritan Center’s annual Tables by Design event.

The event hosted tables designed by attendees throughout the community and featured designs ranging from Tiger and Kansas City Chief football to sunflowers. One table featured a large model boat as part of its design.

During the event, organizers premiered a new Good Samaritan Center video featuring services provided by the organization. Noblet said the video will soon be available on the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/goodsamexcelsior/.

Noblet said she wanted to thank all those who have supported Tables by Design throughout the years.

The funds raised, she said, will help the organization keep their doors open to help the community.

“It’ll provide warmth for people this winter,” she said. “It will provide food this winter. It’ll provide holiday meals. It’ll provide Christmas for some kiddos that probably weren’t going to be able to have it.”