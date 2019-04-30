WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Food and Drug Administration agreed to jointly oversee the production of human food products derived from the cells of livestock and poultry.
The formal agreement describes how the agencies will collaborate to regulate the development and entry of these products into commerce. This shared regulatory approach is touted as a way to ensure cell-cultured products derived from the cell lines of livestock and poultry are produced safely and accurately labeled.
“Consumers trust the USDA mark of inspection to ensure safe, wholesome and accurately labeled products," USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Mindy Brashears said. "We look forward to continued collaboration with FDA and our stakeholders to safely regulate these new products and ensure parity in labeling.”
“We recognize that our stakeholders want clarity on how we will move forward with a regulatory regime to ensure the safety and proper labeling of these cell-cultured human food products while continuing to encourage innovation,” FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas said. “Collaboration between USDA and FDA will allow us to draw upon the unique expertise of each agency in addressing the many important technical and regulatory considerations that can arise with the development of animal cell-cultured food products for human consumption.”
Under the formal agreement, the FDA oversees cell collection, cell banks, and cell growth and differentiation. A transition from FDA to FSIS oversight will occur during the cell harvest stage. FSIS will oversee the production and labeling of human food products derived from the cells of livestock and poultry.
On Oct. 23-24, 2018, FSIS and FDA held a joint public meeting to discuss the use of cell culture technology to develop products derived from livestock and poultry. The public meeting focused on the potential hazards, oversight considerations, and labeling of cell cultured food products derived from livestock and poultry.
To view the recorded webinar from the public meeting on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/newsroom/meetings/past-meetings.
