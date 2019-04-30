ORLANDO, Florida – The National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers and National Sorghum Producers announced their support for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, formerly called NAFTA.
Mexico and Canada account for 25 percent of all U.S. agriculture exports and USMCA preserves and builds upon the existing trading relationship between the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Members representing the four organizations will ask members of Congress to ratify USMCA this year while also urging the administration to keep NAFTA intact until the new agreement is ratified.
“Mexico and Canada are the U.S. corn industry’s largest, most reliable corn market; Mexico is corn’s number one buyer and Canada is one of our largest ethanol importers. We cannot afford to risk losing this market,” corn-growers President Lynn Chrisp said. “USMCA is NCGA’s top legislative priority for 2019 and we will be working closely with the administration and members of Congress to get it ratified.”
“Passage of USMCA would boost both national and rural economies, and for soybeans, it would assure us tariff-free access to two strong markets, including Mexico, which is our Number 2 market for whole beans. Under NAFTA, soybean exports to Mexico quadrupled and to Canada doubled. We would like to continue that positive trade momentum with our neighbors,” soybeans President Davie Stephens said.
"The new USMCA agreement with Mexico and Canada is a win for American producers, and having an agreement in place will safeguard the traditional second-largest importer of U.S. sorghum," National Sorghum Producers Chairman Dan Atkisson said. "We look forward to expanded market opportunities with Mexico and urge Congress to pass the measure as soon as possible."
Leaders of the organizations announced their support at the Commodity Classic, America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience.
