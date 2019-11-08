JACKSON/CLAY COUNTIES – The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic changes as part of bridge improvement work on the I-435 Missouri River Bridge. This is the bridge just south of Worlds of Fun.
The southbound I-435 Bridge over the Missouri River between Route 210 and Front St. will be reduced to one lane beginning 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and continue until 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 for bridge deck repair work
The ramp from Route 210 to southbound I-435 will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 for bridge deck repair work
The northbound I-435 Bridge over the Missouri River between Front St. and Route 210 will be reduced to one lane from 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 for bridge deck work.
Motorists can expect lengthy slowdowns in the area. Please plan ahead and find alternate routes. This is all part of a two year bridge rehabilitation project, which is slated to begin in late March of 2020. All work is weather dependent.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).
