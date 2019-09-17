The newest featured artist at Main Spring Arts Gallery finds inspiration in the world around her, taking old objects and making them new.
L.J. Krause said she decided to delve more into art to fulfill an item on her bucket list. Always an artist in some form, she said she never wants to stop learning.
“I was taught that every day of your life you should do something that you’ve never done, that life is a lifelong learning experience and exploration,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how young you are or how old you are, we all still have things to learn and to pursue your dreams and learn new things.”
Krause grew up in Kansas City where her backyard opened into undeveloped park property with two creeks that flowed together. With her childhood spent exploring, her love for nature developed quite early. This love can still be found in her art with its free curves that flow together throughout her pieces.
Krause worked in watercolor throughout her 30 years working and holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the University of Central Missouri. After she retired in her late 50’s, she decided to delve into more mediums. She took classes in welding at the Kansas City Art Institute.
Krause works in pencil, charcoal, pastels, watercolor, ink, wood and oils. She also works in three-dimensional pieces with concrete, glass, clay and metal.
Her current exhibit includes a new art form in which Krause said came to her a few months ago, reverse painting on glass.
The idea struck her as she came across the framed glass and brainstormed on how she could re-purpose it.
Most of her art comes from re-purposing materials. Her metal flowers came after she saw a beautiful copper color on the inside of a can of organic flowers. Her sister sends her beer caps from Alaska. She looks at what others may call trash and sees ways to turn it into beautiful art.
Like her love of nature, this love of re-purposing came early on.
She said it may be from learning of how her grandparents grew up in the Great Depression. Back then, Krause said, they would take objects and give them a new purpose.
“(I think about) how can I create something new or different, find new ways to give it new life,” she said.
The climate of the ‘60s helped encourage her love of nature. She said the world has become such a disposable society. More could be done to protect the earth.
Other political statements make it into her art as well. Sometimes, Krause said she uses her art to make statements on how she views the current state of politics.
“Our current political climate is so fragmented and hostile that I find it apprehensible,” she said.
She said it doesn’t matter where anyone came from. Every single person, animal, insect and tree on this planet matters.
As Krause continues to explore where her art will take her, she takes inspiration from all around her. She said flowers, leaves, geometric and animal forms help to inspire her creative process. Viewers of her art can also see a love of science fiction fantasy.
Krause said while the work of other artist inspires her, she doesn’t like to tread on their thought process. She likes to take aspects of their work and put her own creative spin on it.
Krause said she simply loves the creative process. She can look at something and see what it could be ... and she doesn’t plan to stop experimenting anytime soon.
“I don’t know what I want to be when I grow up,” she said.
