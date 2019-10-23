At a press conference held Wednesday, Caldwell County Prosecutors announced murder charges in connection with the case of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.
Prosecutors charged Joseph Garland Nelson with two counts of first-degree murder in the disappearance of Nick and Justin Diemel.
Other charges include tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of armed criminal action.
Updates to this developing story will be provided as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.