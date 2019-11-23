According to a press release issued by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 21, investigators recovered and identified the remains of the missing Wisconsin brothers.
"Nicholas Diemel's remains were recovered on a farm in rural Caldwell County; Justin Diemel's remains were recovered in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska," the statement said. "An examination of dental records confirmed both identities.
At a press conference held Oct. 23, Caldwell County Prosecutors announced murder charges in connection with the case of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.
Prosecutors charged Joseph Garland Nelson with two counts of first-degree murder in the disappearance of Nick and Justin Diemel.
Other charges include tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of armed criminal action.
The release said Nelson remains in custody in the Caldwell County Detention Center in Kingston.
"The investigation is ongoing by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol," the statement said.
Updates to this developing story will be provided as they become available.
