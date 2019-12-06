RICHMOND – Bistate cooperation among law enforcers led to the arrest on pornography charges of Peyton James Downs, 25, Bruns Road, Richmond.
Downs faces two second-degree felony counts of possessing child porn and a firstdegree felony charge of promoting child porn. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment and is set for a hearing Tuesday.
Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Jack Frost revealed in a probable cause statement that Overland Park, Kansas, Police Department detective Ken Bilderback reviewed the BitTorrent network.
Bilderback connected an IP address to a video with a woman performing illegal acts on a child. Further detective work allegedly connected the video to Downs’ address in Richmond.
Bilderback passed word to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which received a search warrant that included Downs’ phone.
“The phone had file-sharing software installed on it,” Frost stated. “I observed numerous files on the phone, which appeared to be child pornography.”
Downs allegedly admitted to using filesharing software on his cell phone.
