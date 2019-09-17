The Children’s Fund grant and the school district’s long-range facility plan were two items discussed during the regular ES Board of Education meeting Monday, Sept. 9.
GRANT EXTENSION
Assistant Superintendent Heather Gross said the district received a $300,000 grant in 2018 to help fund services for students including mental health therapy, counseling and case management. During the recent meeting, she said they learned the Children’s Fund board planned to extend the grant for the district.
“What we found out is that the board wants to extend the grant, which is great news,” she said. “Currently the grant is running through December and the board wants to extend it ... through June 30.”
Gross said to date, the grant only allowed the district to provide services for Clay County students, which does not include Elkhorn Elementary. The Children’s Fund board recently said they would allow the funds to be used at Elkhorn as well, which will allow each student in the district to receive its services.
Gross said district students have already seen benefits from the services. She said she plans to present information to the board regarding the services in November. The presentation will also include ESSD Social Worker Kim Curtis and therapists from Synergy Services and Tri-County Mental Health.
LONG-RANGE FACILITY PLAN
Brian Foxworthy and Patrick Smith from inCite Design Studios presented possible options for the district’s long-range family plan to the board.
Foxworthy said the board recently asked the firm to work on some of the graphics and ideas for the plan. He said the board also asked them to work through other possible scheduling options for the future.
Smith said he went back through the data and separated the building condition scores for the front and back halves of Westview Elementary. While the overall condition scored 67, the front half scored 73.4 and the back half scored a 61.9, which Smith said revealed more about the condition of the building.
Smith said the firm reworked possible schedules that included all three elementary schools to possibly present to the Excelsior Springs community in the future. The firm also worked on boards that will show all parents how their children’s schools could appear.
Smith said the firm plans to show a consistent appearance for all three elementary schools by changing the outside appearance of Elkhorn Elementary to resemble the new Westview and Lewis Elementary buildings. The firm also plans to show the building addition, along with the extensive work they plan complete within the existing Elkhorn structure. Smith said the firm plans to provide all district students with better learning environments.
Superintendent Dan Hoehn said the board also currently works to explore different funding options that could possibly include a no-tax bond issue and a leasing option.
The board continues to discuss plans with iCite officials and will present plans to the community as soon as the decision-making process concludes.
The Excelsior Springs Board of Education will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14 at the Early Childhood Center Board Room.
