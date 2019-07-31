The third annual Back to School Resource Fair will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5 at the Excelsior Springs Middle School.
Kim Curtis, school district social worker, said she began the fair to get school supplies to those throughout the district who need them.
Curtis, who gathers the supplies solely through donations, said these donations can help the students start the year off right.
“I firmly believe, not having supplies the first day of school or the first week of school can set the tone for a kid for the entire school year,” she said.
If the students do not come prepared, she said, it will be difficult for them to be successful.
Several vendors will be in attendance for the fair, including Meet the Need, who will be setting appointments for families in need.
Clay County Clothes Closet will also be in attendance, setting appointments to help provide the much-needed school clothes for the students.
Other vendors in attendance include the Good Samaritan Center, Miles of Smiles, MediaCom (to provide information on income based, low cost internet), the Grandfamilies Program, the Excelsior Springs Substance Abuse-Free Environments and the Headstart and Early Childhood Center. The rest of the assistance, Curtis said, comes directly from the Excelsior Springs community.
“I’ve never really reached out to anyone in the community asking for donations, they’ve just always come through,” she said.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, seventh-grader Rylee Smith will hold a Stuff the Bus event at the Excelsior Springs Walmart from 8 a.m.-noon to help gather supplies for those students in need. Apple Bus plans to have a bus on hand .
It encourages Curtis to have Smith helping out.
“Our volunteers are really just the counseling department and principals that come and pass stuff out, but Rylee has really just taken this on herself and takes donations from family and friends,” she said.
To participate in the fair, local families will just need to come to ESMS Monday. No income verification information will be taken. Curtis said she will simply ask each family to fill out an information sheet at the beginning so she can track how much assistance the fair provides.
Those with possible transportation issues can contact her after the fair for possible assistance. She said she can help those with the supplies left over from the fair.
Curtis said anyone needing assistance, or requiring more information on the event can contact her at 816-630-9230 or by emailing kcurtis@ga.essd40.com.
Also, anyone wishing to donate to the fair can contact Curtis. She said she can accept actual supplies or monetary donations. All donations will go directly to those students in need throughout the Excelsior Springs School District.
“I’m still hopeful that even after the resource fair, people want to donate,” she said. “I mean it all stays in this (school district) and it goes straight to the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.