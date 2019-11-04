UPDATE: More information was added to this article regarding the contents of the structure. More information was also added regarding the location and size of the dwelling.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal continues to investigate a structure fire occurring on Sunday morning in Crystal Lakes.
Wood Heights Fire Chief Lee O'Dell said units received reports of the fire in the area of Lakecrest Drive at approximately 7:13 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3.
O'Dell said units arrived on scene to a fully engulfed structure that appeared to have "been burning for some time before it was called in."
At the time of the blaze, O'Dell said no one lived in what he described as a single family, one bedroom house. He said a family did plan to moved into the home, however, at the time of the blaze, O'Dell said the family had only moved a few sentimental items in the structure.
"There's a lot of misinformation out there," he said. "They did lose the house but not everyday essentials because they still had them at their other house."
Crews from Lawson, Excelsior Springs, Richmond, Fishing River Fire, Orrick Fire and the Ray County Sheriff provided assistance on scene.
O'Dell said he encourages anyone with any information to call 1-800-39Arson.
Updates on this developing story will be provided as they become available.
