A three-vehicle collision resulted in one fatality Tuesday morning at Old Quarry Rd and 152nd Street in Excelsior.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe, as a pickup traveled Northbound on Old Quarry Road, a passenger vehicle attempted to pass the pickup at a hill crest. At the top of the hill, the passenger vehicle hit a southbound traveling Dually pickup head-on.
Lowe said the collision resulted in the death of the driver of the passenger vehicle. Officials have not released any additional information at this time.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.