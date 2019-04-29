Walk-in freezer

WITH ONLY chest freezers, Senior Center Director Pat says there is not not enough space to store meat, something that will change because the Ray County Commission agreed to buy a stand-up freezer for the center.

 J.C. VENTIMIGLIA | Staff photo

RICHMOND – The diet for Ray County residents in need is expected to improve with the addition of a walk-in freezer at the Eagleton Center in Richmond approved by the Ray County Commission.

Why? How? Find out in Tuesday's editor of The Richmond News.

