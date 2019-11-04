The Missouri State Fire Marshal continues to investigate a structure fire occurring on Sunday morning in Wood Heights.
Wood Heights Fire Chief Lee O'Dell said units received reports of the fire in the area of Lakecrest Drive at approximately 7:13 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3.
O'Dell said units arrived on scene to a fully engulfed structured that appeared to have "been burning for some time before it was called in."
At the time of the blaze, O'Dell said no one lived in the residence and crews found no possessions in the structure.
Crews from Lawson, Excelsior Springs, Richmond, Fishing River Fire, Orrick Fire and the Ray County Sheriff provided assistance on scene.
O'Dell said he encourages anyone with any information to call 1-800-39Arson.
Updates on this developing story will be provided as they become available.
