CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic change as part of the I-35 and Route 152 Improvement Project in Liberty, MO. All work is weather dependent.
Crews will close one lane of eastbound and westbound Route 152/Kansas St. between Forrest Ave. and just east of North Clayview Dr. beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6 and continuing until Friday, Nov. 22 for removal and replacement of concrete pavement in turn lanes at the intersection of Route 291 and pavement near Clayview Dr.
The is all part of a project to replace the Route 152 Bridge over I-35, make improvements to Kansas Street and Route 291; including adding wider lanes and additional turn lanes. It will also address bicycle and pedestrian needs along the corridor, and a multiple-use path along the south side of Route 152 and Kansas Street. For more details, go to the designated webpage. https://www.modot.org/152-interchange-project
The project is expected to be completed in 2020. This project is in partnership with the Cities of Liberty and Kansas City.
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity.
