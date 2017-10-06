Long road ahead for survivor of 69 Hwy crash

October 6, 2017 – At about 12:40 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 28 emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on 69 Highway at Cameron Road southwest of Excelsior Springs.

Matt Mckenzie, 32, of Excelsior Springs was northbound on 69 Highway when a dump truck driven by Donald Burch, 54 of Excelsior Springs, slowed to make a left turn onto Cameron Road. Mckenzie’s 1993 GMC Sierra truck, which was hauling a trailer, began skidding and hit the back of the dump truck before coming to rest in a ditch. Burch and a passenger in Mckenzie’s vehicle were uninjured in the crash and everyone was wearing their seat belt.

Due to the damage of the truck, members of the Excelsior Springs Fire Department had to cut the roof off of the truck and jack the crumpled dash off of Mckenzie. Mckenzie suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

McKenzie suffered serious injuries internally and to his legs, arm and face. Since the accident he has undergone multiple surgeries according to Mckenzie’s mom Valerie.

“We have a real debt of gratitude to the Excelsior Springs Fire Department and the first responders,” Valerie Mckenzie said. “There are no words to express how thankful we are. He wouldn’t have made it without them and we can never repay them.”

Mckenzie will have a long road to recover from the accident and will need many hours of physical therapy, but Valerie says he is doing well and is stable.

“We are very blessed as a family,” Valerie said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the family’s medical expenses. You can find it by searching for Matt Mckenzie.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!