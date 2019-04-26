The week’s Meet your Neighbor column features a man who caught a huge spoonbill in Warsaw last Friday.
“It was a big one,” he said.
Bob Murphy said he loves to fish. He especially loves to snag spoonbills. This one fought him a little bit. The ones you catch in the tail fight a lot, he said, even the little ones. Murphy said he simply enjoys being on the water watching other people fish.
Murphy and wife Jean have lived in Excelsior for almost 58 years. The couple will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary in August.
They have four children, three of which live in Excelsior, the other in Kansas City.
He said he would have to stop and count all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“(There’s) a bunch,” he said with a broad smile.
This 81-year-old said his hobbies include fishing, more fishing and even more fishing.
Murphy’s son William said he calls his dad his favorite fishing partner. He also loves to make his dad laugh.
If you get his dad tickled, William said, he will start crying, he laughs so hard.
The fishing partners said they fish almost every weekend.
Bob said William didn’t catch anything that day.
“That would be good to put in (the article),” Bob said laughing.
William said his dad would do anything for anyone.
“He’s the nicest guy around,” William said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.