UPDATE: According to reports, officers arrested the 35-year-old driver on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a Lawson woman after she fell from the passenger window of a vehicle.
Misty L. Newell, aged 38, fell out the window of a 2006 Ford 500 sedan in the 14100 block of Missouri Route Y in Ray County. According to reports she fell as she was “improperly riding” in the vehicle. The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27.
The Missouri Highway Patrol encourages anyone with any information to contact them.
