The Missouri Department of Transportation, Kansas City District Office will host a recruiting event in an effort to hire at least 40 new Full-Time Highway Maintenance Workers. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, April 18 at Morning Star’s Youth & Family Outreach and Career Center, located at 2525 East 27th St. in Kansas City, MO.
Benefits include: Medical, Annual Leave, Sick Leave and Paid Holidays.
Starting salary: $14.59 per hour.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma/GED and a valid driver's license. Those interested must have a passing grade on the written portion of the commercial driver’s license exam. Applicants must also successfully complete a criminal background check and drug screening.
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at modot.mo.gov/kansascity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties.
