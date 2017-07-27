MSHP reports several locals involved in arrests/traffic crashes last week

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests and traffic crashes over the past week, including several local residents.

On Tuesday, July 18 at 9:09 p.m. the MSHP reported the arrest of Excelsior Springs resident Tiffanie N. Adams, 31. Adams was arrested in Ray County and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Probation Violation (warrant) and No Seatbelt. Adams was transported to Ray County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

One day prior, on July 17, Jordan W. Seller, 20, of Richmond was arrested in Ray County for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated. Seller was taken to Ray County Jail and has been released. The same day, at 9:41 a.m., MSHP arrested Richmond resident Tara K. Gottschalk, 45, and transported her to Ray County Jail. Gottschalk was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Two auto accidents involving Excelsior Springs residents were reported by the MSHP this past week, including a crash that occurred on Tuesday morning, July 18. At 9:50 a.m. the highway patrol responded to I-635 in Platte County when an accident was reported. Dale D. Marriot, 73, of Excelsior Springs and his passenger, James A. Giglione, 57, of Overland Park were involved and both were reported to have received minor injuries.

The crash occurred as Benjamin A. Harder of Olathe, the driver of a 2017 Acura, slowed to stop for a ladder in the roadway. Marriott’s vehicle, a 2010 Dodge Caravan, struck the rear of the Acura. All parties involved refused medical treatment at the scene.

At 3:57 p.m. on July 18 in Ray County, MSHP responded to the area of southbound MO-13, just south of J Highway. A motorcycle driven by Robert E. Scarborough, 59, was traveling southbound on MO-13 when the rear tire experienced a rapid loss of air pressure, causing the driver to lose control. The passenger of the Harley Davidson, Kaitlyn R. Scarborough, 14, received moderate injuries. MSHP reported the loss of air pressure caused the driver to lose control and the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The motorcycle then struck a concrete barrier and came to a rest at the side of the road.

Both Scarborough parties were transported to nearby hospitals and treated for their injuries. The crash was assisted by Ray County deputies.

