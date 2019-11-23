Today, Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte publicity asked Eastern Clay County Commissioner Luann Ridgeway and Western Clay County Commissioner Gene Owen to immediately resign.
Read his declaration in its entirety below.
“Recently, it has become increasingly obvious the only way to end Clay County’s destructive cycle of political conflict is the immediate departure of Commissioners Ridgeway and Owen. The loss of a $280,000 Federal Grant for the Clay County Drug Task Force is just the latest consequence of their failed leadership. Ridgeway’s and Owen’s retaliatory attacks on law enforcement, their ongoing legal maneuvering to block the state audit, they have forced over $50,000,000 in new debt on citizens and running up ever-mounting legal bills, are unacceptable. Litigation is no substitute for leadership.
“We have all witnessed with disbelief and profound disappointment as Ridgeway and Owen’s arrogance, ignoring the voice of the people, has shattered the public’s trust in county government. Their actions cast a dark shadow on Clay County, causing continuous embarrassment to our citizens and made our county a laughing stock across the state.
“I do not call for their resignations lightly, but I believe Commissioner Ridgeway and Commissioner Owen have failed our citizens, and do more damage to Clay County with each passing day. Irresponsible spending, beginning with a $600 coffeemaker, has brought us to an unnecessary $20,000,000, new annex building. Members of the public have repeatedly attempted to redress their grievances over these abuses and others, only to be met with contempt.
“Ridgeway and Owen severely cut the Sheriff’s budget impacting the deputies who protect our families and refused to provide sufficient funds to fed and clothe detainees. The Clay County Circuit Court recently affirmed Ridgeway’s and Owen’s actions were, 'arbitrarily, capriciously and in bad faith to the extent they intentionally manipulated the budget process.' Ridgeway and Owen continue to waste tax money on legal actions, pursuing their retribution and petty political vendettas against the Sheriff and his deputies.
"Ridgeway and Owen continue to waste staggering amounts of tax payer dollars, on legal challenges to the state audit, obstructing the will of the people, in spite of a court decision and multiple subpoenas.
"Ridgeway and Owen have plunged Clay County taxpayers over $50,000,000 in debt for 20 years with no vote of the people and almost universal opposition by citizens. Most egregiously, $20,000,000 of that is earmarked for an unnecessary new annex building. Commissioner Owen specifically asked for the most expensive land available for the proposed site. Taxpayers will be stuck paying the bills for the next twenty years. Tax and spend is terrible. Borrow and spend without a plan for repayment, is even worse.
"Ridgeway and Owen voted, behind closed doors, to give themselves a back-pay settlement of about $64,000 each (I did not accept the offer and I refused any settlement). They voted to increase their own pay approximately 18%, then inappropriately delegated many of their official duties to unelected bureaucrats. Too much tax money is being spent for the benefit of a few.
"Ridgeway and Owen protected an employee charged with document tampering, even voting to cover their legal defense bills, at taxpayer expense. Altering official documents, compromising their integrity is a serious matter.
“In my opinion, their inappropriate behavior, dereliction of their sworn duties and contempt for the people render Ridgeway and Owen unfit to serve. For these reasons and others, I call on Commissioner Ridgeway and Commissioner Owen to resign immediately, so the process of healing and restoring the people’s trust can begin. If they choose to run for re-election, I urge citizens to reject them for further public office. Clay County can no longer afford them.”
