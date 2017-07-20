Outside owners create headaches for city & neighbors

July 20, 2017 For more than a year the City of Excelsior Springs has seen the conditions of 327 Woods Ave. deteriorate.

On July 21, 2016 the city issued a final notice to the current owners, WMAC 2014, a real estate investment corporation based in Georgia.

Now, a year later, the property is still subject to complaints from the neighbors. Problems include standing water in the basement which has led to a mosquito problem, broken windows and dead trees in the front yard which see large branches fall out of them in high winds.

The conditions are so bad that the city of Excelsior Springs has filed a dangerous building lien on the home with the Clay County Recorder of Deeds.

The Standard reached out to the purchasing agent for WMAC, Carlton Black, but he declined to comment about the conditions of the property.

A search of tax records show that WMAC 2014 bought the property at a tax sale in 2014. However, they too have not paid the property taxes on the property and are past due for 2016. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, July 21 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

