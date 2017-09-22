Parents alerted after threat made to high school

Excelsior Springs School District officials learned of a threat made towards Excelsior Springs High School about lunchtime on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The threat was reported to high school administration after a threat was found on a student’s social media account.

The threat was not deemed actionable as the student who made the threat was not in attendance.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jaret Tomlinson sent out an email alert to all district parents notifying them of the threat made.

“Because it was on social media a lot of people saw it,” Tomlinson said. “It started generating a lot of questions and phone calls. So we decided to get ahead of it and let everyone know up front so they weren’t worried or scared about it. The student who made the threat was picked up by the Clay County Children’s Division.”

Tomlinson said that because the student was not in attendance there was no need for increased security.

“He wasn’t at the school so no one was in any danger,” Tomlinson said. “Local authorities took care of it. We just wanted to make sure everyone was communicated with.”

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!