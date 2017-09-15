Person of interest sought in auto theft

September 15, 2017 – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public with identifying a person of interest in an auto theft that occurred on Sept. 4.

A white 2012 Ford F-350 with no license plates was taken from the 2900 block of Walker Road in Avondale. The vehicle has not been located. If you recognize the man in this photo or have information about the vehicle contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 816-407-3723.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

