Excelsior resident arrested for possession of controlled substance

July 27, 2017 – On Tuesday, July 18, Excelsior Springs resident Daniel Endsley, 33, was arrested by the Excelsior Springs Police Department for a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Read the full story in the Friday, July 28 issue of the Standard

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!