‘Quilts of Valor’ draped over military veterans

November 3, 2017 – It was standing room only at the Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge as hundreds came to witness veterans as they were draped with Quilts of Valor. The Quilts of Valor Foundation was created to cover service members and veterans touched by war with the comfort and healing of handmade quilts.

This past Saturday, Oct. 28, ten veterans of the United States military were honored with a handmade quilt, made by local women Dianne Mischlich, Diane Strack and Nancy Gage. The women, who spent the last year sewing the quilts from scratch, were alongside the veterans to wrap them in the comfort of the blankets during the Quilts of Valor ceremony.

“Today I will speak on behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation,” explained Gage who led the ceremony. “Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization fully funded by donations that are in turn used to make the quilts we will wrap our veterans in today.”

Gage told those in attendance that her first draping of a veteran with a Quilt of Valor was what propelled her into wanting to continue with the organization. “My first ever quilt was given to my hero, my hubby, and it caught my heart,” said Gage.

“I’ve heard veterans tell me, ‘I don’t deserve this.’ I always tell them, ‘Oh, yes you do,” said Gage of the many ceremonies she has helped conduct over the years. “Please everyone, let us always keep our veterans in our hearts and prayers and may we keep them safe with God speed.”

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

