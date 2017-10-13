Rebuilding Together volunteers aid three local homeowners

October 13, 2017 – Several homeowners in Excelsior Springs were touched by the generosity and hard work of volunteers this past Saturday, Oct. 7.

Early morning rain didn’t dampen the spirits of volunteers from Rebuilding Together Kansas City as they performed some much-needed home repairs to those in need. RTKC, a non-profit organization that helps homeowners with repairs, had several groups throughout Excelsior Springs to assist in creating safe living environments.

Michelle and Jeffrey Dillon, who reside on Titus Ave. with their family, were in need of a new deck and stairs leading into their front door.

Jeffrey, who has diabetes and is in kidney failure, needed a hand in replacing the dilapidated deck.

“We just haven’t been able to keep up with our home over the past couple of years,” explained Michelle of Jeffrey’s illness. “This is fantastic, to have so many people come out and help with something we just couldn’t do by ourselves.”

The Dillon’s home received new stairs and a deck with the help of volunteers from Providence Baptist and their crew leader Doug Sedgwick. The group began work early Saturday morning and with nearly a dozen volunteers gave the Dillon family a safe deck and stairs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

