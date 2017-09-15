Reward offered in ramp theft at Skate Park

September 15, 2017 – The Excelsior Springs Police Department is offering a reward after thieves made off with a ramp at the Regent Park Skate Park last month. Officers responded to a call at the skate park on the morning of Aug. 8 after a Parks and Recreation Department employee discovered a ramp missing from the park. After looking at surveillance footage of the night before, two people can be seen unbolting the ramp from the ground and carrying it to their vehicle. If you have any information on the theft you are encouraged to call WeTip, the ESPD’s tips line, at 1-800-782-7463. Information that leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a $1,000 reward. The call is anonymous.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!