Richmond juvenile arrested in shooting of Lawson man

Chad Burnine, Chief of Police of Richmond Police Department, was able to release limited information of a shooting involving that took place Wednesday at 4:12 p.m.

“Here is basic information on our shooting from last night. I do not foresee much more information being released as the suspect is a juvenile,” Burnine said. “Ultimately, the case will be handled by the Ray County Juvenile Office so not much information will be released.”

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of West North Main St. in Richmond. When Richmond Police arrived a 19-year-old Lawson man was found with a small caliber gunshot wound to his back. Burnine said the victim was transferred by LifeFlight to Centerpoint Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.

“A 16-year-old Richmond teen was arrested and identified as the shooter and was subsequently transported to the Clay County Juvenile Detention Center in Liberty,” explained Burnine. “Because the suspect is considered a juvenile his name is being withheld.”

Burnine said the Richmond Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control processed the crime scene. “The investigation is ongoing and the juvenile suspect will be referred to the Ray County Juvenile Office for filing of charges,” added Burnine.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

