Romines earns Ford Senior Master Technician designation

October 20, 2017 – Chuck Anderson Ford is proud to acknowledge the training and accomplishments of its newest Senior Master Technician Eric Romines. Over 500 hours of training and commitment go into this achievement and Chuck Anderson Ford is very proud of Romines’ dedication to excellence.

Technicians, who have gone to the greatest lengths to complete Ford training, are designated as “Senior Master Technicians”. Since this award’s inception in 1999, only a small percentage of Ford and Lincoln technicians in the United States have achieved this level of accomplishment. This achievement represents 15 classroom courses and 57 Web courses totaling over 500 hours of training and years of commitment by both the technicians who achieved it and the dealerships that employ them.

Ford Motor Company and Chuck Anderson Ford are proud to recognize the accomplishments of Romines for his achievement of 2017 Senior Master Technician.

By Brittany Zegers • zegers@leaderpress.com

