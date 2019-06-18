Due to a scheduling conflict, KC Chiefs Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson will not be able to attend this weekend’s Waterfest activities.
“The announcement comes as a huge disappointment to the Waterfest committee. Demarcus had the weekends confused and was planning to join us next Saturday, June 29,” said Waterfest Chairperson Brian Rice. “We were so excited to have Demarcus on our schedule this year, but we certainly understand the life of a pro football player. The Waterfest committee wants to thank Demarcus for at least considering us this year. We want to keep our invitation open for next year’s festival.”
Joining Waterfest in a last minute shuffle will be incoming Chiefs Running Back Josh Caldwell. Caldwell is joining the Chiefs this year after finishing his collegiate career with Northwest Missouri State. During the 2018 season with the Bearcats, Caldwell had 139 carries, 830 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned All-American and All-MIAA honors during his 2016 season with Missouri Western State. Caldwell grew up in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Caldwell will be replacing Robinson as Grand Marshal during the Waterfest Parade, Saturday, June 22. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Caldwell will then be available for autographs near the main stage for one hour after the parade.
For more information on this year’s Waterfest, visit ESWaterfest.com. You can view the digital copy of this year’s Waterfest Event Guide by going to TinyURL.com/Waterfest2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.