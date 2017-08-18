Sentencing hearing scheduled in Mackey trial

August 18, 2017 — Jeffrey Allan Mackey, 62, has been convicted of second degree murder after admitting to his role in killing his ex-wife then burying her body in Excelsior Springs in 2014.

Last week the State’s Attorney Office announced Mackey could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a minimum-mandatory sentence of 25 years.

According to court documents, Mackey shot and killed his ex-wife, Kimberly Mackey, 48, and traveled from Jacksonville, Florida, to Excelsior Springs with her body concealed in the trunk of his car.

According to police, a neighbor reported having seen Mackey loading what appeared to be a blanket covering a body, into his car. Mackey then drove across five states with his ex-wife’s body, eventually burying her in a gully in Excelsior Springs.

Several days later, after withdrawing large amounts of money from his bank accounts, Mackey left Excelsior Springs but was found in St. Augustine where he agreed to return to Jacksonville for an interview. During the interview he admitted to killing Kimberly Mackey, and to transporting and burying her body.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

