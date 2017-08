Softball program creating excitement heading into new year

August 2, 2017 – A year ago the heat necessitated moving softball practice under the lights, but this year it was by design.

At 12:01 a.m. on July 31, Tigers coach Dustin Danner officially opened the start of fall sports practices with a midnight practice of the 2017 softball team. Read the full story in the Friday, August 4 issue of the Standard

Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!