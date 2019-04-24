South Kansas City Avenue to be closed Apr 24, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Monday April 1, 2019, 9:42 AMExcelsior Springs Police DepartmentAdvisory: South Kansas City Avenue will be closed between Concourse Avenue and South Street daily from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., April 25 - May 3 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Spring Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News South Kansas City Avenue to be closed Jury finds Roundup causes man’s cancer Lawmakers hope HB 762 will help with transparency Meet Richmond’s Wrangler Denim Lee Golf team takes second in conference Orrick schools back in session Track sends boys to KU In Flood Recovery Meetings, Governor Parson Says Request for Federal Disaster Declaration Will Likely Come Next Week TNT, Tiger News Talk, episode four Follow us on Facebook ExcelsiorSpringsStandard Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBeacon Tire reopens with original visionGolf team takes second in conferenceSimply asking what can be done for someone elseOrrick schools back in sessionSouth Kansas City Avenue to be closedTigers baseball win the weekendJewell Dean WareIn Flood Recovery Meetings, Governor Parson Says Request for Federal Disaster Declaration Will Likely Come Next WeekThomas F. TarwaterLawmakers hope HB 762 will help with transparency Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Twitter Tweets by ExSpgsStandard Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today! News Updates Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today! Town & Country Leader Want to receive notification when our newest edition of Town & Country Leader is available? Sign up today! Manage your lists
