Standard frequency to go weekly beginning in August

The Excelsior Springs Standard has announced plans to adopt a once-weekly newspaper publishing cycle beginning the first week of August, a change from its present twice-weekly schedule

The first issue of the new once-weekly Standard will be delivered to subscribers on Friday, Aug. 4. July 25 was the last Tuesday edition and completed the former twice-weekly schedule of The Standard.

“The Standard was, at one point in history, a daily newspaper,” said Standard publisher Brian Rice. “Over the course of time, many publications change frequency of publication to match the times, the customer demand, or other factors.”

Rice said although The Standard is changing its frequency of publication, the commitment to cover Excelsior Springs news and the surrounding area remains. “Our local news coverage will not diminish but will be packaged into a single issue rather than two, creating a more time-friendly and comprehensive delivery of your local news from the only source providing this coverage, The Excelsior Springs Standard,” Rice said.

“The newsroom has a lot of leads and local news to cover,” Rice said. “We are the eyes and ears of the community and we take our watchdog role very seriously, as well as being the permanent public record of our community. This new once-weekly schedule will give our reporters more time to research stories, attend meetings, and interview the people of our community to bring you more local features and human interest stories. Subscribers will note these improvements right out of the gate with the Aug. 4 edition.”

Subscription rates for The Standard in print will remain unchanged at $45 per year for subscribers in the 64024 zip code and at $60 per year for all others. The single copy newsstand rate will go from 75¢ to $1 Friday, Aug. 4.

The Standard’s online digital edition is one of the newspaper’s fastest growing trends, and Rice suggested that readers wanting a digital-only subscription to their local paper can take advantage of a special offer.

“In August, readers can opt for a digital only subscription at a rate of $36 per year, no matter what zip code you live in,” Rice said. “These subscribers will receive their newspaper via an email link to then be viewed in its entirety on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Digital subscriptions let readers catch up on all the local news wherever they are, whenever they want on their personal electronic devices – any device with internet connectivity. Readers can print pages for archiving or scrapbooking purposes. Subscribers can also access a full library of archived issues if they ever want to go back to a previous edition,” Rice said. “Of course, everyone should know this digital access is also available to ALL print subscribers – included with your paid print newspaper subscription. Call us or go online to ESStandard.com to sign up if you are a print subscriber.”

“While the printed newspaper is still a comfortable medium for many people, a whole new generation of readers consume their news digitally,” Rice said. “The goal of The Excelsior Springs Standard is consistent and ongoing – to provide a good, accurate, credible local content and advertising platform for this community. We appreciate your confidence, your trust, and your readership now and in the future.”

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

