A man who stands accused of tampering with the motor vehicle rented by two missing Wisconsin brothers pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.
Officials charged Garland Joey Nelson with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree after police said he admitted to driving the vehicle previously rented by Nick and Justin Diemel to a commuter lot in Holt.
According to court documents, Nelson waived his formal arraignment in Caldwell County Circuit Court and officials granted his request for a change of judge. The Missouri Supreme Court will assign Nelson a new judge. Authorities have jailed Nelson without bond.
The Diemel brothers were reported missing in July.
Officials discovered human remains on property owned by Nelson. Authorities have not officially identified the remains as of this time.
Updates to this developing story will be provided as they become available.
