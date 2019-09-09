CLAY COUNTY – Crews will soon begin a road widening and median improvement project at Armour Road and Route 210 in Clay County.
Crews will close the shoulder on the off-ramp of southbound I-35 at Armour Rd. beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 and will remain closed for at least two weeks as part of the prep work. This work will eventually lead up to removing and replacing the off-ramp at that location. The overall project is to improve median islands, commercial driveways, traffic signals, and pedestrian access. All work is weather dependent.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
