CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic changes as part of the Route 210 and I-435 interchange improvement project. The following closures may cause traffic delays. Please plan ahead. All work is weather dependent.
Crews will close the turnaround lane from southbound Randolph Rd. to Worlds of Fun Ave. from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 for asphalt work
Crews will close two lanes of southbound I-435 between 48th St. and Route 210 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 asphalt work
Crews will close the left lane of northbound I-435 at Route 210 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 for utility work
This is all part of a project to build a new diverging diamond interchange for I-435 and Route 210, which includes replacing the old twin bridges over I-435 and Route 210 and widening I-435.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).
