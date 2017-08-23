Ann Elizabeth (Swearingen) Souders

November 11, 1942 – August 18, 2017

Ann Elizabeth Souders was born Nov. 11, 1942 at the old Excelsior Springs Hospital and was a lifelong resident of Excelsior Springs. She graduated from Excelsior Springs High School with the class of 1960. In high school she spent her summers working at Lake Maurer. Her most recent employment was as a dispatcher with the Excelsior Springs Police Department. Ann had an amazing sense of humor and told a story of her grandparents raising chickens during the great depression. She said chicken feed was expensive so her grandparents mixed sawdust with the feed causing the chicks to hatch out with wooden legs. She once told this story to an employee at the North Kansas City Hospital physical rehab center. She convinced him to the point that he tried to Google it. She also told her children to not press on their belly buttons or their legs would fall off. Up to the end she regaled the hospice nurses with stories and jokes and they could always be heard laughing in the bedroom during their visits. Ann was a member of Rock Falls Baptist Church.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Ruby Swearingen.

Ann is survived by her husband, Wayne Souders, of the home; daughter Terri Sickles and husband Don of Richmond; son James “Danny” Hampton of Excelsior Springs; son Technical Sergeant Garret Souders and wife Kate of Mildenhall Royal Air Force Base, England; stepdaughter Michelle Copeland and husband Eric of Excelsior Springs, and stepdaughter Kathy Taylor of Excelsior Springs, also six grandchildren and one on the way, several great grandchildren, five step grandchildren and one step great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Eugene “Gene” Swearingen of Wichita, Kansas.

According to Ann’s wishes, immediate cremation was completed and no services will be performed. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name can make it to the Excelsior Springs Animal Shelter or to Rock Falls Baptist Church Back Pack Lunch Program.

Ann quietly passed at her home on Aug. 18, 2017 after a prolonged illness. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!