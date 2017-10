Ann Frances Lewis

Ann F. “Francie” Lewis, 91, passed away Oct. 5, 2017. Ann was born July 6, 1926. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Lawson Cemetery.

Arrangements are provided by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

