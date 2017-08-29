Barbara Shaffer

May 17, 1949 – August 12, 2017

Barbara Shaffer was born on May 17, 1949 and passed away on Aug. 12, 2017 at the age of 68 at North Kansas City Hospice, Kansas City, Missouri.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, George Shaffer and mother, Norma Gail Rogers.

She is survived by her sisters; Joyce (Ron) Wetzel, Sue (Gary) Lilly, Janice McFadden; stepfather John Donnelly; step brothers, Terry, Joy Donnelly, Tim, Cheryl Donnelly; seven nieces and five grand nephews and nieces.

Barbara grew up in Excelsior Springs, Missouri and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967. She was employed by Hallmark Cards, Kansas City, she then took her talents to Crouse Cartage Trucking Corporation for 25 years, serving several years as Union Stewart for office employees. Barbara then worked for Saia Trucking for ten years before retiring.

Services will be held at Rayville Christian Union Church on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

