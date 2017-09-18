Betty J. Edwards

February 7, 1930 – September 6, 2017

Betty J. Edwards of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, age 87, passed away Sept. 6, 2017. Betty was born Feb. 7, 1930 in Richmond, Missouri to Oscar and Carrie Love.

Betty lived in Excelsior Springs since 1968. She worked at Avsco Plastics in Excelsior Springs for many years and was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 236, Excelsior Springs, where her husband Ralph was once Post Commander. Betty’s family was the cornerstone of her life. She married Ralph C. Edwards in May of 1948.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, her youngest child Patrick, her brothers Billy and Robert Love and her sisters Dorothy Littleton and Verna Fantasia.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her surviving children, Ralph L. (Joan) Edwards, Lynda (Tom) Cline, Billie (Ricky) Carpenter and Ivor (Kim) Edwards. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

There will be a celebration of Betty’s life on Sept. 23, 2017. The ceremony will take place at Hidden Valley Funeral Home, 925 MO-92, Kearney, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. There will be a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs immediately following. Betty and Ralph will both be interred at that time next to their son, Patrick.

Betty requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Williams Syndrome Association. For information about Williams Syndrome visit the WSA site at williams-syndrome.org.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!