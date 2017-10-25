Betty Jewell

October 21, 1924 – October 22, 2017

Betty Jewell passed away Oct. 22, 2017. Betty was born Oct. 21, 1924 to Claire and Lois Tarwater. Betty was married to Don Jewell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters, Jean Nunn and Dorothy Magers.

Survivors include her children; Steve Jewell, Richard Jewell and Wife Elizabeth, Chane and Jennifer Hutton; ten grandchildren, five great grand children.

Betty was a WWII Marine veteran and lived in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, her entire life. Betty worked at Excelsior Printing and Stationary.

Visitation will be held Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Liberty, Missouri with services to follow at 2 p.m.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

